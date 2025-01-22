Defamation Drama: Verma's Legal Moves Against AAP Leaders

BJP Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma announced plans to file Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He accuses them of making false allegations before the February 5 assembly polls.

Should he win the lawsuits, Verma intends to channel the funds towards developmental projects in his New Delhi constituency. He is contesting against Kejriwal in the forthcoming elections.

Verma criticized Kejriwal for false claims regarding Punjabis and accused AAP of unethical election practices, including distributing goods to influence voters. He also condemned Kejriwal for remarks that Verma perceives as disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)