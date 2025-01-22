Defamation Drama: Verma's Legal Moves Against AAP Leaders
BJP MP Parvesh Verma plans to file Rs 100 crore defamation suits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of false allegations. Verma aims to use any awarded damages for constituency development. He also criticized AAP's election tactics and accused Kejriwal of misleading voters.
- Country:
- India
BJP Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma announced plans to file Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He accuses them of making false allegations before the February 5 assembly polls.
Should he win the lawsuits, Verma intends to channel the funds towards developmental projects in his New Delhi constituency. He is contesting against Kejriwal in the forthcoming elections.
Verma criticized Kejriwal for false claims regarding Punjabis and accused AAP of unethical election practices, including distributing goods to influence voters. He also condemned Kejriwal for remarks that Verma perceives as disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parvesh Verma
- defamation
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- BJP
- Punjab
- election
- development
- Delhi
- lawsuit
ALSO READ
Delhi Election Schedule Announcement Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations
ECI to Unveil Delhi Assembly Election Schedule Amid Voter Fraud Allegations
AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition
Delhi Election Showdown: Allegations, Accusations, and Electoral Integrity
BJP Confident Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election Date Announcement