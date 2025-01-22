Left Menu

Defamation Duel: Verma vs. AAP Leaders Over 'Punjabi Threat' Remarks

BJP MP Parvesh Verma announced a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore each against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, responding to claims that he labeled Punjabis a 'threat' to India. He plans to use the potential settlement for constituency development, challenging Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:07 IST
Defamation Duel: Verma vs. AAP Leaders Over 'Punjabi Threat' Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated as BJP MP Parvesh Verma declared intentions to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit each against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The defamation suits stem from accusations claiming Verma deemed Punjabis a 'threat' to the nation. Challenging these assertions, Verma stated he plans to utilize any potential compensation to fund development efforts within his New Delhi constituency.

Amidst this political scuffle, Kejriwal defended Punjabis' contributions to Delhi, criticizing the BJP for perceived disparaging comments against the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025