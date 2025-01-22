Defamation Duel: Verma vs. AAP Leaders Over 'Punjabi Threat' Remarks

Political tensions escalated as BJP MP Parvesh Verma declared intentions to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit each against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The defamation suits stem from accusations claiming Verma deemed Punjabis a 'threat' to the nation. Challenging these assertions, Verma stated he plans to utilize any potential compensation to fund development efforts within his New Delhi constituency.

Amidst this political scuffle, Kejriwal defended Punjabis' contributions to Delhi, criticizing the BJP for perceived disparaging comments against the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)