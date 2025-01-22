Left Menu

Spain's Role in NATO: A Reliable Partner Amid Criticisms

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends Spain's commitment to NATO, highlighting increased defense spending and active participation. Despite U.S. President Trump's criticism over financial contributions, Spain reportedly exceeds NATO requirements on equipment investment and remains dedicated to alliance security. Upcoming discussions may raise GDP contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Spain

In a staunch defense of his country's commitment to NATO, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared that Spain remains a "reliable partner" amid criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had highlighted Spain's perceived shortfall in financial contributions to the defense alliance.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sanchez noted that Spain has increased its defense spending by 70% over the last decade. He emphasized that the nation exceeds NATO's equipment investment requirements, allocating 30% of its budget despite the 20% threshold. He further praised the Spanish army's participation in NATO operations, calling it "well above the average."

Meanwhile, NATO allies are set to discuss a possible increase in defense spending requirements at an upcoming summit. Trump suggested a target of 5% of GDP, although Spain's current spending is 1.28%, among the lowest in the alliance and significantly behind the U.S.'s own 3.38%. Despite Trump's claims, Spain remains outside the BRICS economic group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

