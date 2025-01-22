Left Menu

Revanth Reddy's Vision for Hyderabad: Transforming Urban Mobility Amid MoU Transparency Demand

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks investments in Davos, aiming to make Hyderabad a global leader in urban mobility. BRS MLC K Kavitha supports the initiative but calls for transparency on past MoUs. Reddy emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability in his vision for a net-zero future city.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos is aimed at attracting significant investments to boost the state's infrastructure. His ambitious plans include transforming Hyderabad into a world-class urban mobility hub, with a focus on speed, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

While lauding Reddy's initiative, BRS MLC K Kavitha has urged transparency from the Congress government regarding previous investment agreements. In her remarks, Kavitha emphasized the necessity for a 'white paper' on prior MoUs, showcasing the ruling BRS government's achievements in securing crores of investments over the past decade.

Reddy's address at the WEF conference highlighted his vision for a 'net-zero city' with integrated mobility solutions that empower women and marginalized communities through affordable public transport. His call for substantial investment aims to propel Telangana as a leading example of sustainable urban development.

