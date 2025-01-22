France's Diplomatic Tango with Trump
France describes its relations with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'transactional' according to French government spokesperson Sophie Primas. She emphasized the need for Europe to have the same resolve as the USA amid ongoing negotiations and expressed concerns over potential trade escalation.
- France
France's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump is considered 'transactional', as revealed by the French government spokesperson on Wednesday.
Sophie Primas, speaking to reporters, highlighted that neither Europe nor the USA would benefit from a trade escalation, noting that a new negotiation phase has begun with the U.S.
Primas further emphasized the necessity for Europe to demonstrate the same level of resolve as the United States and to assert its own power in the global arena.
