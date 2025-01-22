Left Menu

France's Diplomatic Tango with Trump

France describes its relations with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'transactional' according to French government spokesperson Sophie Primas. She emphasized the need for Europe to have the same resolve as the USA amid ongoing negotiations and expressed concerns over potential trade escalation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump is considered 'transactional', as revealed by the French government spokesperson on Wednesday.

Sophie Primas, speaking to reporters, highlighted that neither Europe nor the USA would benefit from a trade escalation, noting that a new negotiation phase has begun with the U.S.

Primas further emphasized the necessity for Europe to demonstrate the same level of resolve as the United States and to assert its own power in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

