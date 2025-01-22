France's Diplomatic Tango with Trump

France's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump is considered 'transactional', as revealed by the French government spokesperson on Wednesday.

Sophie Primas, speaking to reporters, highlighted that neither Europe nor the USA would benefit from a trade escalation, noting that a new negotiation phase has begun with the U.S.

Primas further emphasized the necessity for Europe to demonstrate the same level of resolve as the United States and to assert its own power in the global arena.

