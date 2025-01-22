Saif Ali Khan's Remarkable Recovery: A Medical Miracle Stuns Mumbai

Mumbai recently witnessed what many are calling a medical marvel, as actor Saif Ali Khan made a swift recovery following a severe stabbing incident. Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, expressed his astonishment at Khan's return to health, calling it nothing short of miraculous. He commended the doctors of Lilavati Hospital for their exceptional care.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged Khan's family to unveil the full severity of the attack, highlighting citizen concerns over Mumbai's law enforcement. He questioned the state's competency, given the perceived breakdown in public safety following the incident.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder at his Mumbai residence. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shahzad from Bangladesh, was apprehended in Thane while attempting to escape, and has been placed under police custody for interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)