Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder, Ross Ulbricht

In a notable move, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the infamous Silk Road online marketplace. Ulbricht was serving a life sentence for orchestrating what became a $200 million underground operation involving illegal drug sales through bitcoin transactions.

The president announced the 'full and unconditional' pardon on his social media platform, Truth Social, fulfilling a campaign pledge. Trump criticized those involved in Ulbricht's conviction, aligning them with broader claims of governmental weaponization against him. Ulbricht's release promptly followed, as confirmed by prison records.

This move signals a potential shift in regulatory perspectives on cryptocurrency under Trump's administration, contrasting previous crackdowns. The Libertarian Party, which supported Ulbricht's case as a government overreach, welcomed the decision as Ulbricht's lawyers highlight his intent for privacy and choice in digital marketplaces.

