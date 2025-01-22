Left Menu

JD(U) Chronicles: Manipur Shake-up Amid NDA Alignments

JD(U) has dismissed its Manipur unit president, Ksh. Biren Singh, citing indiscipline. Despite Singh claiming the party has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government, the JD(U) reaffirms its commitment to the NDA in Manipur and nationwide. The lone JD(U) MLA in Manipur is seated with the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:34 IST
The Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), took decisive action on Wednesday by relieving its Manipur unit president, Ksh. Biren Singh, from his duties. The move came as the party sought to dispel rumors of a rift with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following recent speculation.

Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U)'s national spokesperson, attributed Singh's ouster to indisciplinary actions and emphasized the party's steadfast support for the BJP-led government in Manipur and beyond. Ranjan reiterated the party's efforts to fortify the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) across India.

Ksh Biren Singh, after his dismissal, claimed that JD(U) had retracted its backing from the BJP-driven administration in Manipur, adding that the party had informed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The political reshuffle indicates that JD(U)'s sole MLA in the region, Md Abdul Nasir, will join the opposition bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

