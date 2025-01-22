France and Germany Unite for Economic Strategies Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are meeting in Paris on Wednesday to tackle urgent economic issues and address the situation in Ukraine, responding to new U.S. tariff threats. Both leaders aim to present a united European stance.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Europe's trade surpluses as unfair, signaling potential tariffs unless resolved. Trump's tariffs also target Canada, Mexico, and China, posing challenges for the export-heavy EU already strained by energy costs and diminished China trade.

The summit stresses the need for a renewed Franco-German alliance to offer firm leadership amid EU indecisiveness, particularly on handling U.S. economic pressures. France favors imposing counter-tariffs, while Germany seeks a free trade deal with the U.S.

