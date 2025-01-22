Left Menu

Russia Anticipates Diplomatic Dance with Trump

Russia sees a small opportunity to engage with Donald Trump, as Moscow prepares for future talks between President Vladimir Putin and the new U.S. administration. Trump's intentions to end the war in Ukraine might lead to sanctions on Russia if negotiation efforts do not proceed favorably.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:39 IST
Russia is eyeing a narrow window to engage in diplomatic talks with Donald Trump while preparing for future dialogues involving President Vladimir Putin. This strategic anticipation was revealed by Russia's diplomat responsible for U.S. affairs.

In his inauguration address, Trump credited divine intervention for his survival from an assassination attempt and declared his mission to revitalize America. He expressed his aim to conclude the war in Ukraine and suggested imposing sanctions if Putin refuses to negotiate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted at a Moscow think tank that opportunities for engagement exist, albeit limited. He emphasized the importance of strategizing Russian relations with the U.S. while acknowledging Putin's stance on Ukraine and neutrality.

