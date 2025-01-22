Russia Anticipates Diplomatic Dance with Trump

Russia is eyeing a narrow window to engage in diplomatic talks with Donald Trump while preparing for future dialogues involving President Vladimir Putin. This strategic anticipation was revealed by Russia's diplomat responsible for U.S. affairs.

In his inauguration address, Trump credited divine intervention for his survival from an assassination attempt and declared his mission to revitalize America. He expressed his aim to conclude the war in Ukraine and suggested imposing sanctions if Putin refuses to negotiate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted at a Moscow think tank that opportunities for engagement exist, albeit limited. He emphasized the importance of strategizing Russian relations with the U.S. while acknowledging Putin's stance on Ukraine and neutrality.

