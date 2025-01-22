Left Menu

America's Divided Stance: Immigration Under Trump's Second Term

A recent poll reveals that while there is strong support among Americans for increased border security and deportations of criminals, Trump's extensive immigration policies in his second term are divisive. Key issues include mass deportations and changes to citizenship laws, highlighting a complex national debate.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:39 IST
In a nation divided over immigration, a new poll underscores both consensus and controversy as President Donald Trump embarks on his second term. While a majority of U.S. adults agree on the need for enhanced border security and deportation of criminal immigrants, Trump's broader immigration policies appear contentious.

The Associated Press-NORC Centre survey reveals that 50% of adults prioritize border security, yet Trump's executive actions—like keeping asylum-seekers in Mexico—go far beyond this public agreement. Such measures, alongside sweeping deportation promises, point to an aggressive stance that may deepen existing national divides.

Top priorities of Americans include cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities and strong opposition to arrests in schools or churches, with Trump's administration taking contentious actions that could shift public sentiment. While illegal crossings were rampant under Biden, Trump's actions provoke mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

