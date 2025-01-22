JD(U) Political Tensions: Manipur's Unexpected Move
The JD(U)'s Manipur unit withdrew support from the BJP-led government, leading to internal party reshuffling. Despite this move, BJP's majority remains secure, aided by Naga People's Front and independents. Former Manipur state president Ksh Biren Singh was removed after announcing the withdrawal due to indiscipline.
The political atmosphere in Manipur stirred as the JD(U) Manipur unit announced its withdrawal of support from the BJP-led government. This decision raised questions within political circles, with the Congress questioning a potential shift in the state's political climate.
Shortly after the announcement, the JD(U) leadership swiftly acted by removing Ksh Biren Singh from his position as the state unit's president. This action emphasized the party's continued alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, despite internal disagreements.
Meanwhile, the JD(U)'s withdrawal is unlikely to impact the BJP-led government's stability in Manipur due to the BJP's significant majority, supported by allies including the Naga People's Front and independent candidates.
