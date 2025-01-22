Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Amid Leadership Changes

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos while the state's ruling alliance grapples with conflicts over district guardian minister appointments.

After meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune, Patole expressed disapproval of the BJP-led government, referencing a controversial police encounter in Thane. He accused the government of fostering a 'Jungle Raj' and called for an end to lawlessness.

Patole said his discussion with Pawar covered topics including the Leader of Opposition role and hinted at upcoming leadership changes within the Congress at both state and central levels, indicating political instability in Maharashtra.

