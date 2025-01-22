Left Menu

Leadership Aspirations Stir Karnataka Politics

Despite strict party directives, speculation over Karnataka's next chief minister persists in Congress. Supporters of various leaders have shown their preferences through public demonstrations and religious ceremonies, reflecting internal party dynamics and aspirations. The delicate matter underscores the importance of unity among party leaders to maintain organizational focus.

The ongoing discourse on Karnataka's next chief minister sees no sign of slowing, despite strict instructions from the party high command for silence on the matter. Speculation continues to ripple through Congress ranks as leaders and their supporters rally in demonstrations and rituals expressing support for their preferred candidates.

In a notable display, Congress leader Parashuram Pujari and his supporters conducted a special pooja at Sigandur Chowdeshwari Devi temple for Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's chief ministerial prospects. This follows a similar push by supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the 'Gandhi Bharat' event.

Shivakumar, who also leads Congress's Karnataka unit, has received public blessings from a Digambar Jain monk predicting his ascension to chief minister. However, Shivakumar has downplayed such predictions, emphasizing his dedication to party duties over personal ambitions. Meanwhile, discussions within the party hint at a leadership agreement for the current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

