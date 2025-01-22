Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: India and U.S. Eye Strategic Summit

Indian and U.S. diplomats are discussing a potential February meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Key agenda items include enhancing trade relations and skilled worker visas. New Delhi may offer concessions to attract U.S. investment, amid Trump's tariff concerns.

Indian and U.S. diplomats are in talks to arrange a meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump in February. Sources indicate that this meeting, should it occur, would focus on strengthening trade ties and expanding opportunities for skilled worker visas.

Despite the aims to meet in February, the encounter between the leaders might be deferred to later in the year, possibly coinciding with the Quad summit. Trump's return to office has sparked concerns over potential tariffs, as he previously criticized India's high tariffs and hinted at reciprocal measures.

In an effort to ease tensions, India is considering offering concessions to the U.S. and enticing additional American investment. Both nations view each other as strategic partners, especially in technology and defense, and are keen to discuss migration policies concerning skilled workers, a notable area of cooperation.

