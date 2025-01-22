Left Menu

BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Defamation Standoff with AAP Leaders

BJP MP Parvesh Verma announces defamation suits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, demanding Rs 100 crore compensation for false allegations. Verma plans to use potential winnings for constituency development. He accuses AAP of influencing voters unlawfully and criticizes Kejriwal's statements on Punjabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:55 IST
BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Defamation Standoff with AAP Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday his intention to file Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Verma claims the leaders accused him of making false allegations and has demanded an apology within 48 hours.

In legal notices issued later that evening, Verma charged Kejriwal and Mann with defaming him through misleading statements and tweets. If successful in his legal pursuit, Verma intends to allocate the damages for development work in his New Delhi constituency, where he faces Kejriwal in the upcoming polls.

Verma accused the AAP of unlawful election practices and criticized Kejriwal for remarks he considers disrespectful to Hindu and Punjabi communities. Kejriwal refuted Verma's claims, calling for an apology to the Punjabis of Delhi, noting their historical sacrifices and contributions to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025