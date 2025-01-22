BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Defamation Standoff with AAP Leaders
BJP MP Parvesh Verma announces defamation suits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, demanding Rs 100 crore compensation for false allegations. Verma plans to use potential winnings for constituency development. He accuses AAP of influencing voters unlawfully and criticizes Kejriwal's statements on Punjabis.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday his intention to file Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Verma claims the leaders accused him of making false allegations and has demanded an apology within 48 hours.
In legal notices issued later that evening, Verma charged Kejriwal and Mann with defaming him through misleading statements and tweets. If successful in his legal pursuit, Verma intends to allocate the damages for development work in his New Delhi constituency, where he faces Kejriwal in the upcoming polls.
Verma accused the AAP of unlawful election practices and criticized Kejriwal for remarks he considers disrespectful to Hindu and Punjabi communities. Kejriwal refuted Verma's claims, calling for an apology to the Punjabis of Delhi, noting their historical sacrifices and contributions to the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Parvesh Verma
- defamation
- AAP
- Kejriwal
- Bhagwant Mann
- elections
- Delhi
- Punjabis
- legal notices
ALSO READ
AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition
Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Elections: Congress Eyes Comeback
A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections
15 different parties emerged as single largest in polls across 30 states, union territories since Bihar state elections in 2020: EC.
Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections