BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Defamation Standoff with AAP Leaders

BJP MP Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday his intention to file Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuits against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Verma claims the leaders accused him of making false allegations and has demanded an apology within 48 hours.

In legal notices issued later that evening, Verma charged Kejriwal and Mann with defaming him through misleading statements and tweets. If successful in his legal pursuit, Verma intends to allocate the damages for development work in his New Delhi constituency, where he faces Kejriwal in the upcoming polls.

Verma accused the AAP of unlawful election practices and criticized Kejriwal for remarks he considers disrespectful to Hindu and Punjabi communities. Kejriwal refuted Verma's claims, calling for an apology to the Punjabis of Delhi, noting their historical sacrifices and contributions to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)