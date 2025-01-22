Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A Call to Action

On Wednesday, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point manifesto aimed at supporting India's middle class, claiming they have been long ignored by successive governments.

Kejriwal criticized the government for engaging in 'tax terrorism' against the middle class, urging a hike in education and healthcare spending while advocating for tax reliefs.

As the Delhi Assembly elections near, the BJP has slammed Kejriwal's proposals as mere populism, accusing him of manipulation to gain electoral support.

(With inputs from agencies.)