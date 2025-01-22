Left Menu

Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A Call to Action

Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a seven-point manifesto addressing the grievances of India's middle class. He criticized the government for 'tax terrorism' while proposing increased education and healthcare spending and tax reliefs. The BJP accused him of populism, a move seen as election strategy ahead of Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point manifesto aimed at supporting India's middle class, claiming they have been long ignored by successive governments.

Kejriwal criticized the government for engaging in 'tax terrorism' against the middle class, urging a hike in education and healthcare spending while advocating for tax reliefs.

As the Delhi Assembly elections near, the BJP has slammed Kejriwal's proposals as mere populism, accusing him of manipulation to gain electoral support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

