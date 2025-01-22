Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Visit: Strengthening India-Indonesia Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India is set to boost bilateral ties, with several agreements expected. Key discussions with PM Modi will cover defence, trade, and more. Indonesia hopes to procure BrahMos missiles, while cultural and trade connections between the nations continue to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:27 IST
Prabowo Subianto's Visit: Strengthening India-Indonesia Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's two-day visit to India is anticipated to enhance bilateral relations significantly, with both nations ready to solidify various cooperation agreements across multiple domains.

Subianto's presence in the Indian capital marks his first visit as a head of state, where he will also attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations as a distinguished Chief Guest.

Discussions between the Indonesian leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will span a range of topics, including defence, trade, and investments, as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership initiated in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

