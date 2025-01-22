Prabowo Subianto's Visit: Strengthening India-Indonesia Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's two-day visit to India is anticipated to enhance bilateral relations significantly, with both nations ready to solidify various cooperation agreements across multiple domains.

Subianto's presence in the Indian capital marks his first visit as a head of state, where he will also attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations as a distinguished Chief Guest.

Discussions between the Indonesian leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will span a range of topics, including defence, trade, and investments, as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership initiated in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)