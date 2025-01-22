Left Menu

Spain's PM Champions Social Media Accountability

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized social media platforms for eroding democracy through misinformation. He proposed holding platform owners accountable, suggesting an EU council meeting to address social media transparency and algorithmic anonymity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:43 IST
Spain's PM Champions Social Media Accountability
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivered a stern warning about the impact of social media on democratic systems. He argued that these platforms are contributing to the spread of misinformation.

Sanchez asserted that the owners of social media platforms have shown little willingness to curtail the dissemination of false information. He emphasized that accountability must be enforced.

To tackle these issues, Sanchez proposed convening an EU council meeting focused on ending the anonymity of social media users and making algorithms used by these platforms more transparent to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025