Spain's PM Champions Social Media Accountability
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized social media platforms for eroding democracy through misinformation. He proposed holding platform owners accountable, suggesting an EU council meeting to address social media transparency and algorithmic anonymity.
- Country:
- Switzerland
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivered a stern warning about the impact of social media on democratic systems. He argued that these platforms are contributing to the spread of misinformation.
Sanchez asserted that the owners of social media platforms have shown little willingness to curtail the dissemination of false information. He emphasized that accountability must be enforced.
To tackle these issues, Sanchez proposed convening an EU council meeting focused on ending the anonymity of social media users and making algorithms used by these platforms more transparent to the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Right to question inherent in democracy, it's our duty to clear all doubts: CEC Rajiv Kumar on allegations of poll process manipulation.
Guinea in Turmoil: An Uncertain Path to Democracy
Debating Democracy: One Nation One Election Sparks Political Discourse
Unfiltered Water Crisis: Mangaluru's Untreated Water Dilemma and Accountability Call
Pioneering Women: Empowering Democracy in Uttar Pradesh