Spain's PM Champions Social Media Accountability

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivered a stern warning about the impact of social media on democratic systems. He argued that these platforms are contributing to the spread of misinformation.

Sanchez asserted that the owners of social media platforms have shown little willingness to curtail the dissemination of false information. He emphasized that accountability must be enforced.

To tackle these issues, Sanchez proposed convening an EU council meeting focused on ending the anonymity of social media users and making algorithms used by these platforms more transparent to the public.

