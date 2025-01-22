Whip Controversy: Dhankhar Challenges Parliamentary Norms

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns about the use of party whips in Parliament, arguing that they inhibit lawmakers from making independent decisions. According to Dhankhar, whips essentially suppress the freedom of expression that a people's representative should have.

Dhankhar further questioned why certain voting practices, such as the secret ballot for presidential elections, are not uniformly applied, thereby imposing what he described as 'servility' on lawmakers. This critique highlights the conflicting roles political parties play in promoting democracy while imposing restrictions on their representatives.

Party whips issue binding written instructions to lawmakers to ensure their presence during key parliamentary debates and votes. Failure to comply can result in suspension or disqualification, with senior MPs or MLAs acting as whips to maintain party discipline. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs notes that the role of whips is crucial for the smooth operation of legislative bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)