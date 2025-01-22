Left Menu

Trump Administration's NSC Overhaul: Detailees Sidelined

President Donald Trump's national security adviser is instructing approximately 160 government employees at the NSC to work from home temporarily as staffing is reviewed. This shift aims to ensure that the NSC is staffed by personnel aligned with Trump's agenda, replacing many holdovers from the previous administration.

The Trump administration is actively reshaping the National Security Council by instructing about 160 government employees, referred to as detailees, to work from home. This decision comes as the administration reassesses staffing to secure alignment with President Trump's objectives.

An all-staff meeting on Wednesday laid out the expectations for these employees. They were informed they should remain available to the NSC's senior directors but won't need to report onsite at the White House, according to officials.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had indicated plans to transition civil servants who served under President Biden's administration back to their original agencies. This strategic move aims to ensure that the council is fully supportive of President Trump's policy agenda.

