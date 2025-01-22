Kejriwal Slams BJP's Power Policies Amidst Delhi Election Dynamics

In a fiery address at the Trilokpuri assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its inability to ensure 24-hour electricity in any of the twenty states under its governance. Kejriwal warned Delhi voters of similar neglect if BJP wins the forthcoming assembly election.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements since his last decade-long interaction with the people, noting the significant improvement in Delhi's power supply, now available around the clock without power cuts. His claims were bolstered by the strong support expressed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who emphasized the people's increasing fondness for AAP.

As the election date set for February 5 approaches, contenders in the Trilokpuri constituency include BJP's Ravikant Ujjain, AAP's Anjana Parcha, and Congress's Amardeep. The vote counting is scheduled for February 8. Currently, AAP's Rohit Kumar represents the constituency amidst a politically charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)