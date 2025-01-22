Delhi Development Debate: AAP vs. BJP
Sanjay Singh of AAP criticizes BJP for unfulfilled promises in Delhi. He claims Modi has no vision for development and misleads with 'jumlas'. While Modi targets AAP for corruption, Singh counters with accusations of BJP's lack of coherent plans, asserting AAP's expected win in elections.
- Country:
- India
The political battleground between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heated up on Wednesday as Sanjay Singh, a senior leader from AAP, accused the BJP of failing in its promises and lacking a concrete development plan for Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, called upon BJP workers to ensure a voter turnout of more than 50 percent in the upcoming assembly elections, accusing AAP's tenure of delivering on 'unfulfilled' promises, fake proclamations, and instances of corruption.
Responding to the allegations, Sanjay Singh claimed that AAP is set to win over 60 out of 70 assembly seats. He criticized BJP's vision for Delhi, describing it as absent and filled with 'jumlas', and highlighted their failure in education and infrastructure commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam.
Amit Shah Engages Delhi's Slum Voters Ahead of Assembly Polls
Real NCP and Shiv Sena won Maharashtra assembly polls along with BJP: HM Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.
Atishi Holds Enthusiastic Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls Nomination
BJP Ramps Up Nomination Efforts for Delhi Assembly Polls