Trump's Plea for Peace: Urges Putin to End Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate peace with Ukraine, threatening sanctions if demands are ignored. Trump, emphasizing his past rapport with Putin and love for Russian people, insists on ending the conflict and suggests the European Union should increase their financial contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:34 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump warned that failure to engage could result in severe sanctions and trade tariffs against Russia.

On his Truth Social account, Trump stated: "We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better." He highlighted that his intent is not to harm Russia but to insist on peace, citing Russia's significant historical contributions during the Second World War.

Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the current administration, claiming the Ukraine conflict wouldn't have occurred under his leadership. He also alluded to potential financial adjustments in US support for Ukraine, suggesting that the European Union should assume a greater share of the economic burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

