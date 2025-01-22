Trump's Plea for Peace: Urges Putin to End Ukraine Conflict

In a bold diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump warned that failure to engage could result in severe sanctions and trade tariffs against Russia.

On his Truth Social account, Trump stated: "We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better." He highlighted that his intent is not to harm Russia but to insist on peace, citing Russia's significant historical contributions during the Second World War.

Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the current administration, claiming the Ukraine conflict wouldn't have occurred under his leadership. He also alluded to potential financial adjustments in US support for Ukraine, suggesting that the European Union should assume a greater share of the economic burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)