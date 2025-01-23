Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Refuses U.S. Asylum Program Revival

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum stated she has not agreed to reinstate the U.S. 'Remain in Mexico' asylum program. The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump intends to revive this controversial measure. Sheinbaum emphasizes humanitarian aid and repatriation options for deported migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:07 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Refuses U.S. Asylum Program Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm stance, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday she has not consented to the acceptance of non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' program. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration to revive the program.

The contentious Migrant Protection Protocols program mandates non-Mexican asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their U.S. cases are adjudicated. Sheinbaum clarified that any such move demands Mexico's agreement, which is currently not in place. Meanwhile, her administration is committed to providing humanitarian aid to migrants.

Despite reduced border crossings, Trump is returning to his hardline immigration policies. Human rights groups criticize the program, citing risks to migrants living in vulnerable border zones. In related news, Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed migration and security policies cordially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025