Claudia Sheinbaum Refuses U.S. Asylum Program Revival

In a firm stance, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday she has not consented to the acceptance of non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' program. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration to revive the program.

The contentious Migrant Protection Protocols program mandates non-Mexican asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their U.S. cases are adjudicated. Sheinbaum clarified that any such move demands Mexico's agreement, which is currently not in place. Meanwhile, her administration is committed to providing humanitarian aid to migrants.

Despite reduced border crossings, Trump is returning to his hardline immigration policies. Human rights groups criticize the program, citing risks to migrants living in vulnerable border zones. In related news, Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed migration and security policies cordially.

