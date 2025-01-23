Former MLA Anant Singh Survives Patna Gunfire Clash

Former Bihar legislator Anant Singh narrowly escaped harm during a gunfire incident involving two groups on Patna's outskirts, according to police reports.

Police confirmed that no casualties occurred in the shootout, which took place in Nauranga village, Barh. Senior officials are investigating the matter as they gather information on the clash.

Singh, known as 'chhote sarkar', claimed the gunfire erupted when his supporters attempted to help villagers reclaim homes allegedly forcibly locked by wealthy residents. Authorities have yet to label this incident as a gang war.

