Left Menu

Former MLA Anant Singh Survives Patna Gunfire Clash

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh emerged unscathed after a clash involving gunfire between two groups in Patna. No casualties were reported, and the incident is under investigation. Singh claimed his supporters were attacked while unlocking homes for poor villagers, leading to retaliatory fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:16 IST
Former MLA Anant Singh Survives Patna Gunfire Clash
Anant Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar legislator Anant Singh narrowly escaped harm during a gunfire incident involving two groups on Patna's outskirts, according to police reports.

Police confirmed that no casualties occurred in the shootout, which took place in Nauranga village, Barh. Senior officials are investigating the matter as they gather information on the clash.

Singh, known as 'chhote sarkar', claimed the gunfire erupted when his supporters attempted to help villagers reclaim homes allegedly forcibly locked by wealthy residents. Authorities have yet to label this incident as a gang war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025