Former MLA Anant Singh Survives Patna Gunfire Clash
Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh emerged unscathed after a clash involving gunfire between two groups in Patna. No casualties were reported, and the incident is under investigation. Singh claimed his supporters were attacked while unlocking homes for poor villagers, leading to retaliatory fire.
Former Bihar legislator Anant Singh narrowly escaped harm during a gunfire incident involving two groups on Patna's outskirts, according to police reports.
Police confirmed that no casualties occurred in the shootout, which took place in Nauranga village, Barh. Senior officials are investigating the matter as they gather information on the clash.
Singh, known as 'chhote sarkar', claimed the gunfire erupted when his supporters attempted to help villagers reclaim homes allegedly forcibly locked by wealthy residents. Authorities have yet to label this incident as a gang war.
