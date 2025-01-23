Trump's Bold Move: Executive Orders Crackdown at U.S.-Mexico Border

President Donald Trump has initiated a strong enforcement strategy at the U.S.-Mexico border, as detailed by the White House on Wednesday. This move comes just days after Trump's inauguration.

On his first day in office, Trump signed an array of executive orders directed at curtailing illegal immigration and enacting his ambitious deportation plans, reflecting key pledges from his previous campaign. Despite rumors, no additional orders were signed on Wednesday.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, confirmed the president's commitment to border security during a Fox News interview, emphasizing its importance as Trump's foremost promise to the American public.

(With inputs from agencies.)