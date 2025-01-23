Left Menu

FCC Reinstates Complaints Against Major Broadcasters

The FCC has reinstated complaints regarding the moderation of pre-election TV debates by ABC News, and appearances of Vice President Kamala Harris on CBS and NBC. Previously dismissed by former FCC Chair Rosenworcel, the complaints now face further scrutiny under new leadership. The move underscores ongoing debates over media and regulatory interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 04:05 IST
FCC Reinstates Complaints Against Major Broadcasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reinstated complaints focusing on ABC News's handling of pre-election debates, along with television appearances by Vice President Kamala Harris on other networks.

This development comes after the previous FCC Chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, dismissed these complaints for lacking substantial investigatory records. The current FCC Chair, appointed by former President Donald Trump, plans to scrutinize media entities to ensure they fulfill public interest obligations.

Amidst controversies over potential First Amendment violations, the FCC maintains it cannot use its licensing power to restrict press freedom. These decisions highlight ongoing attention to media practices and the balance between regulation and free press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025