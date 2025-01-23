FCC Reinstates Complaints Against Major Broadcasters

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reinstated complaints focusing on ABC News's handling of pre-election debates, along with television appearances by Vice President Kamala Harris on other networks.

This development comes after the previous FCC Chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, dismissed these complaints for lacking substantial investigatory records. The current FCC Chair, appointed by former President Donald Trump, plans to scrutinize media entities to ensure they fulfill public interest obligations.

Amidst controversies over potential First Amendment violations, the FCC maintains it cannot use its licensing power to restrict press freedom. These decisions highlight ongoing attention to media practices and the balance between regulation and free press.

(With inputs from agencies.)