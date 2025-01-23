Left Menu

Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the United States' defense commitment to the Philippines in a conversation with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, discussing China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea and the strengthening of economic and security cooperation within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:55 IST
Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Marco Rubio

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed China's aggressive activities in the South China Sea with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo. Rubio emphasized the 'ironclad' U.S. defense support for Manila, denouncing China's actions as threats to regional peace and contrary to international law, a statement from the U.S. State Department revealed.

The conversation follows Rubio's recent gathering with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan during the Quad forum, highlighting a united front against China's growing regional influence. The meeting underscored continuity in the Indo-Pacific strategy, signaling that countering Beijing remains a top agenda under President Donald Trump's administration.

Further collaborations between the U.S. and the Philippines were discussed, focusing on advancing security cooperation and expanding economic ties. The dialogue comes amid increased military collaboration under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration, which has strengthened U.S. access to military bases near Taiwan, aligning closely with Washington's strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025