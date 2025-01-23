Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed China's aggressive activities in the South China Sea with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo. Rubio emphasized the 'ironclad' U.S. defense support for Manila, denouncing China's actions as threats to regional peace and contrary to international law, a statement from the U.S. State Department revealed.

The conversation follows Rubio's recent gathering with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan during the Quad forum, highlighting a united front against China's growing regional influence. The meeting underscored continuity in the Indo-Pacific strategy, signaling that countering Beijing remains a top agenda under President Donald Trump's administration.

Further collaborations between the U.S. and the Philippines were discussed, focusing on advancing security cooperation and expanding economic ties. The dialogue comes amid increased military collaboration under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration, which has strengthened U.S. access to military bases near Taiwan, aligning closely with Washington's strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)