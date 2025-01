Trump Administration Targets Diversity Programs: A DEI Crackdown

In a significant escalation of his campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, President Donald Trump's administration has directed government employees to report any hidden DEI efforts. This move follows Trump's recent entreaty asking the private sector to abandon similar initiatives.

Shortly after taking office, Trump issued executive orders dismantling federally administered DEI programs, reversing policies prioritized by his predecessor, Joe Biden. While civil rights advocates argue these programs are vital for addressing systemic inequality, Trump contends they discriminate against other groups and undermine merit-based hiring.

The administration's actions have been met with criticism from various civil rights groups. Noreen Farrell from Equal Rights Advocates noted potential setbacks to American competitiveness, while Rev. Al Sharpton hinted at impending boycotts of companies renouncing DEI commitments. The White House has yet to address these criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)