Honoring a Legend: Modi Remembers Subhas Chandra Bose
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, praising his unmatched contribution to India's freedom struggle. Bose was a key figure in the independence movement, known for leading the Azad Hind Fauj. His legacy continues to inspire the nation.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to India's freedom movement. Bose, famous for leading the Azad Hind Fauj against British colonial rule, remains a symbol of courage and determination.
Modi highlighted Bose's significant influence, noting that his visionary ideas continue to motivate the nation as it strives to realize the India he dreamed of. The anniversary of Bose's birth is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.
Born in 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose was a revered and charismatic leader. He became the president of the Congress but later parted ways with it due to his proactive approach, which included the formation of a military force to combat colonial oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SBI Lowers India's GDP Forecast Amid Economic Challenges
India's Per Capita GDP Set for Significant Rise Amid Economic Slowdown
Indian Stock Markets Face Selling Pressure Amid Earnings Uncertainty
India's Economic Tightrope: Navigating Growth Amid Global Uncertainty
V. Narayanan: Leading India Towards the Stars