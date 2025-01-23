Honoring a Legend: Modi Remembers Subhas Chandra Bose

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to India's freedom movement. Bose, famous for leading the Azad Hind Fauj against British colonial rule, remains a symbol of courage and determination.

Modi highlighted Bose's significant influence, noting that his visionary ideas continue to motivate the nation as it strives to realize the India he dreamed of. The anniversary of Bose's birth is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Born in 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose was a revered and charismatic leader. He became the president of the Congress but later parted ways with it due to his proactive approach, which included the formation of a military force to combat colonial oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)