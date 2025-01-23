Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Saif Ali Khan's Alleged Attack

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has questioned the authenticity of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, sparking controversy. Rane's remarks have drawn responses from political figures, with differing opinions on the incident's nature. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dismissed Rane's comments, emphasizing the police have already provided clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:42 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/Nitesh Rane Social Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy with remarks questioning the authenticity of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Addressing a gathering in Pune, Rane speculated on whether Khan was genuinely attacked or merely acting, prompting significant discourse.

Rane's comments included references to alleged problems with Bangladeshi migrants in Mumbai, asserting their intrusion into celebrities' homes. He also criticized leaders like Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad, suggesting they prioritize concerns for Bollywood figures of a certain community over Hindu actors.

The controversy elicited varied responses, with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar weighing in. Nirupam questioned the incident's details, while Pawar dismissed Rane's claims as personal opinions, noting that the police had clarified the situation, with the accused already in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

