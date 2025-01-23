Political Tension in Karnataka: Allegations and Responses

In Karnataka, political tensions have escalated as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations from the BJP as baseless and politically charged. The opposition claims a lack of funds for crucial appointments and accuses the Congress government of neglecting the welfare of marginalized communities.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra alleges the misappropriation of Rs 87 crore intended for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, highlighting an unlawful fund transfer ahead of elections. Moreover, he criticizes the Congress government for failing to empower the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, which remains inactive.

Adding to the state's political dynamics, Siddaramaiah addresses internal party discussions about leadership changes, underscoring that the party high command will make the final decision. Meanwhile, his absence from the Davos World Economic Forum was attributed to prioritizing budget preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)