NATO's Urgent Call: Europe to Shoulder Ukraine's Defense Bill

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has issued a fervent call for the U.S. to maintain its supply support to Ukraine, while affirming that Europe will cover the costs. This statement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the continued necessity for robust defense investment by the alliance.

Rutte emphasized the critical importance of U.S. involvement, particularly noting the potential willingness of a new Trump administration to continue provisioning from its defense base. He assured that Europeans are prepared to financially support this commitment.

Amid President Donald Trump's recent remarks questioning Europe's role in aiding Ukraine, Rutte underscored the detrimental consequences of a Russian victory, fearing it could embolden leaders hostile to Western interests.

