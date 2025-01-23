Left Menu

Imran Khan Halts Negotiations Amid Government's Unfulfilled Promises

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has instructed his party to cease negotiations with the government due to its failure to establish judicial commissions. The talks aimed to resolve political instability, but Khan's demands for commissions remained unmet, leading to the end of discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:29 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister of Pakistan, has directed his party to discontinue talks with the government. This decision arises from the government's failure to establish judicial commissions as promised within a seven-day timeframe.

Negotiations between the government and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had commenced last month, aiming to address political instability. However, after three rounds of discussions, no resolution was reached, prompting PTI to demand that judicial commissions be formed to investigate significant events from May 2023 and beyond.

Despite the government's pledge to respond by January 28, PTI's halted talks and criticized the government's approach, stating that their only demand was for Imran Khan's release without conditions. PTI remains firm, rejecting the idea of house arrest for Khan, awaiting concrete actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

