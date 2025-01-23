Chhattisgarh Political Drama: BJP Faces Allegations of Silencing Opposition

In a bold accusation, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Bhupesh Baghel has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with attempting to muzzle dissenting voices within the state. Central to this claim is the case of senior Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, who has faced action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following his outspoken stance against alleged corruption.

Baghel, in a statement to ANI, emphasized that the BJP seeks to quash opposition voices. He pointed to Lakhma, a six-time MLA and former minister, as a dedicated advocate for Bastar, committed to highlighting corruption. Notably, Lakhma was subject to an ED probe shortly after challenging practices within the state assembly.

The case against Lakhma took a significant turn when he was detained following alleged involvement in a liquor scam. However, Baghel insists no financial irregularities were found during ED's search. With elections approaching, Baghel suggests ulterior motives in targeting opposition leaders. This incident is indicative of broader claims by Congress of authoritarian tendencies within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)