South Korean Political Chaos: President Yoon's Martial Law Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced legal scrutiny as investigators sought his indictment for rebellion and abuse of power related to his recent imposition of martial law. Accused of obstructing parliament, Yoon defended his decision, claiming the decree was meant to alert the public to opposition actions.

Yoon's move prompted backlash from the opposition and investigative authorities, suggesting attempts to misuse military power and seal parliament. Despite the martial law lasting only six hours, its impact continues to ripple across South Korean politics, challenging both domestic and international perceptions.

As the Constitutional Court deliberates his fate, Yoon remains detained, resisting investigative inquiries and maintaining the legality of his actions. The controversy has polarized the nation, affecting South Korea's political landscape and financial markets.

