Kejriwal Accuses Police of Collusion in Alleged Car Attack

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the police of orchestrating an attack on his car, claiming it was done under Amit Shah's orders. The BJP and police have yet to respond, while Kejriwal raises questions on the Election Commission's inaction amid election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:45 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, asserted on Thursday that police facilitated an assault on his vehicle, allegedly following directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal's accusations emerged during a rally aimed at garnering support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in West Delhi.

The BJP has not yet responded to these serious allegations from the AAP convener. Similarly, the police have remained silent on the issue, leaving questions unanswered about the incident's veracity.

In statements on social media, Kejriwal expressed dismay over the apparent lack of action by the Election Commission, even as party leaders face repeated attacks. This incident highlights ongoing tensions between AAP and BJP leaders as they campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

