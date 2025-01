Fico's Fight: Slovakia's Tumultuous Political Climate

Robert Fico, Slovakia's Prime Minister, is taking steps to prevent public protests from escalating into attempts to overthrow his government, citing intelligence reports indicating efforts by opponents to seize power.

The administration, however, faces accusations from protest organizers and opposition parties, who claim Fico is misusing security agencies to stifle adversaries and deviate from political challenges confronting his coalition.

Protests have intensified over concerns that Fico's leftist-nationalist government is eroding democratic values, moving Slovakia's foreign policy away from EU and NATO allies, and aligning more closely with Russia.

