Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Thaw with Lebanon: A Decade Later

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, visited Lebanon for the first time in a decade amid easing tensions following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The visit comes as Lebanon elected new leadership and seeks to rekindle ties with Gulf nations amid an economic crisis.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:09 IST
  • Lebanon

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat visited Lebanon on Thursday, marking the first such visit in a decade as relations between the two countries begin to thaw. Tensions have eased after a recent ceasefire ended combat between Israel and the Hezbollah group, curbing Hezbollah's military power.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan's visit comes at a pivotal moment for Lebanon, which recently elected its first president and prime minister in over two years, signaling significant political changes with army chief General Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam taking the helm. Both appointments are considered major setbacks to Hezbollah's influence in the Lebanese government.

As part of his visit, Prince Faisal is set to meet key Lebanese political figures. Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries are watching closely, wary of Hezbollah's growing influence. The visit aims to rebuild crucial diplomatic and trade links, vital for Lebanon's economy, which has struggled under an economic crisis exacerbated by earlier diplomatic strains.

