Political Row Ignites Over Ambedkar's Legacy in Madhya Pradesh

The political climate in Madhya Pradesh is heating up as the BJP launches an attack on Congress over its upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, expected to begin on January 27 in Mhow, the birthplace of B.R. Ambedkar. The campaign has sparked controversy, with BJP leaders calling Congress hypocritical for invoking the legacy of Ambedkar, whom they claim the party ignored during his lifetime.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar and demanded Rahul Gandhi perform '101 sit-ups' as a public apology for allegedly insulting the Constitution. At the same time, BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized the opposition for past constitutional violations.

As Congress leaders prepare for the campaign's launch, including both Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP figures, including Union Minister Amit Shah, plan their counter-campaign to occur after the Congress event. This has turned Ambedkar's legacy into a central issue for upcoming political mobilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)