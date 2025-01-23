Queen Camilla Advocates 'Never Forget' in Holocaust Memorial Speech
Queen Camilla marks Holocaust Memorial Day by emphasizing the importance of remembering the atrocities of the past. She highlights the ongoing relevance of Anne Frank's legacy and urges global solidarity against prejudice, particularly as antisemitism and other forms of racism rise. King Charles will attend anniversary events in Poland.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Camilla delivered a poignant speech on Holocaust Memorial Day, emphasizing the critical message of 'Never forget' ahead of the 80th-anniversary ceremonies for Auschwitz's liberation. The event in Poland on January 27 will include her husband, King Charles, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.
At the memorial, over 1.1 million, primarily Jews, were killed in gas chambers or succumbed to starvation, cold, and disease. Queen Camilla, the patron of the Anne Frank Trust UK, addressed the need to educate about discrimination during an event they hosted in London.
She stressed that Anne Frank's story continues to fuel anti-prejudice efforts worldwide. Seeking unity against complacency, she affirmed the 'Never Forget' ethos as essential in combating growing antisemitism and racism globally. King Charles has also engaged with Holocaust education groups prior to his upcoming visit to Poland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation in Poland Visit
King Charles III to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation in Poland
United Nations Unveils Strategy to Combat Global Antisemitism
Keir Starmer Vows to Combat Growing Antisemitism After Auschwitz Visit