Queen Camilla Advocates 'Never Forget' in Holocaust Memorial Speech

Britain's Queen Camilla delivered a poignant speech on Holocaust Memorial Day, emphasizing the critical message of 'Never forget' ahead of the 80th-anniversary ceremonies for Auschwitz's liberation. The event in Poland on January 27 will include her husband, King Charles, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.

At the memorial, over 1.1 million, primarily Jews, were killed in gas chambers or succumbed to starvation, cold, and disease. Queen Camilla, the patron of the Anne Frank Trust UK, addressed the need to educate about discrimination during an event they hosted in London.

She stressed that Anne Frank's story continues to fuel anti-prejudice efforts worldwide. Seeking unity against complacency, she affirmed the 'Never Forget' ethos as essential in combating growing antisemitism and racism globally. King Charles has also engaged with Holocaust education groups prior to his upcoming visit to Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)