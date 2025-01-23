Yogi Adityanath Blasts AAP for Delhi's Woes
In a fervent speech ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of mismanagement in Delhi, criticizing their handling of sanitation, power, and infrastructure. He alleged AAP's complicity in settling illegal immigrants and called for change in the capital.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a passionate address ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for transforming Delhi into a 'garbage dump' and a 'den of chaos'. He accused the AAP of facilitating illegal settlements of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the capital.
During his campaign rally in the Kirari area, Adityanath alleged that the AAP has deprived Delhiites of essential amenities and risked national security. He further claimed that AAP's leadership failed to support environmental initiatives and accused them of turning the Yamuna River into a 'dirty drain'.
Adityanath urged voters to reject the current government, highlighting Delhi's infrastructural deficiencies, while promoting the idea of a 'double engine government' led by the BJP that promises improved governance and facilities in the national capital.
