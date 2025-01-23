Tensions Rise Over Katchatheevu: Political Blame Game Intensifies

Tamil Nadu politics is ablaze with controversy as TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai accuses BJP state chief K Annamalai of politicizing the Katchatheevu islet dispute. The Congress leader has urged Annamalai to push for action from the central BJP government to restore fishing rights to Tamil Nadu's fishers.

Amid rising tensions, 2024 saw the arrest of approximately 530 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the confiscation of 71 boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. Selvaperunthagai questioned what measures the BJP had taken to protect these fishermen and criticized Annamalai for making unfounded accusations.

The issue is rooted in the historical context of Indira Gandhi's ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, a move criticized by Annamalai. Selvaperunthagai insists the decline in local fisheries has driven Tamil Nadu fishers towards risky waters, warning Annamalai against his political maneuvering at the expense of the fishermen's welfare.

