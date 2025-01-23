Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Katchatheevu: Political Blame Game Intensifies

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai criticizes BJP's K Annamalai for politicizing the Katchatheevu islet issue. He urges action from the central government to secure fishing rights for Tamil Nadu fishers. Selvaperunthagai blames decreased fish stocks for driving fishers towards Sri Lankan waters, raising tensions and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:14 IST
Tensions Rise Over Katchatheevu: Political Blame Game Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu politics is ablaze with controversy as TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai accuses BJP state chief K Annamalai of politicizing the Katchatheevu islet dispute. The Congress leader has urged Annamalai to push for action from the central BJP government to restore fishing rights to Tamil Nadu's fishers.

Amid rising tensions, 2024 saw the arrest of approximately 530 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the confiscation of 71 boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. Selvaperunthagai questioned what measures the BJP had taken to protect these fishermen and criticized Annamalai for making unfounded accusations.

The issue is rooted in the historical context of Indira Gandhi's ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, a move criticized by Annamalai. Selvaperunthagai insists the decline in local fisheries has driven Tamil Nadu fishers towards risky waters, warning Annamalai against his political maneuvering at the expense of the fishermen's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025