Impartial Leadership in Question: BNP Raises Concerns over Bangladesh Interim Government

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for impartiality from the interim government, accused of failing to maintain neutrality. Led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the government has been under scrutiny following student-led protests and the subsequent departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fakhrul, in an interview, emphasized the need for a neutral government during elections, highlighting the interim administration's partial stance on issues. He urged the government to conduct elections swiftly post necessary reforms, warning of potential exploitation by 'evil forces' amid any delays.

While all political parties agree on the importance of elections, debates continue on its timing. Fakhrul questioned the delay in electoral reforms, urging for a consensus. Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin assured elections within the interim government's timeline, despite BNP's demand for elections by mid-year.

