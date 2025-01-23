Left Menu

Impartial Leadership in Question: BNP Raises Concerns over Bangladesh Interim Government

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to act impartially, stressing concerns over its neutrality on issues. Yunus, Nobel laureate and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser since 2022, faces demands for timely elections amidst calls for necessary reforms and fears of political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for impartiality from the interim government, accused of failing to maintain neutrality. Led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the government has been under scrutiny following student-led protests and the subsequent departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fakhrul, in an interview, emphasized the need for a neutral government during elections, highlighting the interim administration's partial stance on issues. He urged the government to conduct elections swiftly post necessary reforms, warning of potential exploitation by 'evil forces' amid any delays.

While all political parties agree on the importance of elections, debates continue on its timing. Fakhrul questioned the delay in electoral reforms, urging for a consensus. Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin assured elections within the interim government's timeline, despite BNP's demand for elections by mid-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

