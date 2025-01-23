Left Menu

Shinde Claims Victory: The Real Shiv Sena Emerges

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his faction's win in the Maharashtra assembly polls, declaring it as the legitimate Shiv Sena. The party, inheriting Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, contested 80 seats and won 60. Shinde emphasized self-respect and Shiv Sena's ideals over power and blasted the rival UBT faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:56 IST
Shinde Claims Victory: The Real Shiv Sena Emerges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant assembly poll triumph, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his faction represents the authentic Shiv Sena, following their impressive performance in Maharashtra's November elections. Shinde's faction captured 60 out of the 80 contested seats, dwarfing the Shiv Sena (UBT), which managed only 20 seats out of 97.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, Shinde emphasized that the electorate's support endorsed his faction as the true torchbearers of Balasaheb's principles. He declared that their victory solidified their claim as legitimate inheritors, emphasizing uncompromising adherence to the late leader's ideals over political power.

Amidst the celebrations, Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for straying from its foundational values and lacking the resolve to contest elections independently. He highlighted the importance of maintaining self-respect within the party, indicating ongoing efforts for future victories in upcoming local body elections across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025