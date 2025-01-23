Shinde Claims Victory: The Real Shiv Sena Emerges

In a significant assembly poll triumph, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his faction represents the authentic Shiv Sena, following their impressive performance in Maharashtra's November elections. Shinde's faction captured 60 out of the 80 contested seats, dwarfing the Shiv Sena (UBT), which managed only 20 seats out of 97.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, Shinde emphasized that the electorate's support endorsed his faction as the true torchbearers of Balasaheb's principles. He declared that their victory solidified their claim as legitimate inheritors, emphasizing uncompromising adherence to the late leader's ideals over political power.

Amidst the celebrations, Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for straying from its foundational values and lacking the resolve to contest elections independently. He highlighted the importance of maintaining self-respect within the party, indicating ongoing efforts for future victories in upcoming local body elections across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)