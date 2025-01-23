BJP Slams AAP's 'Decade of Deception'

BJP president J P Nadda has launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as the 'biggest liar' and calling out the party's government in Delhi for alleged corruption and failing to deliver on promises over their 10-year reign. Nadda accused the AAP government of several scams, notably involving the excise policy and misuse of public funds across various sectors. Speaking to a crowd in Uttam Nagar, Nadda encouraged voters to hold AAP accountable and elect a BJP government instead.

Highlighting a series of alleged scams, including in the Delhi Jal Board, school construction, and bus purchases, Nadda alleged that the AAP government had mishandled public resources, leaving the citizens underserved. He also criticized Kejriwal's leadership, citing financial improprieties and ineffective governance, and urged the electorate to make a wise choice in the upcoming assembly polls.

Nadda reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to fulfilling its election promises and continuing beneficial public welfare schemes initiated by the Delhi administration. He contrasted BJP's planned initiatives with AAP's alleged failures, emphasizing development projects by the central government, such as the introduction of electric buses in Delhi. The BJP leader rallied voters to consider the future of Delhi and advocated for a change in leadership on February 5, when the city will cast its vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)