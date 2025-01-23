Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Diplomatic Endeavors: Ending War and Reducing Nukes

Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war and reduce nuclear arms. He had promised swift action on this issue but now admits it may take months. He also threatened sanctions on Russia and seeks Russian and Chinese support for nuclear reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:38 IST
Trump

In a bold stance on global diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to negotiate an end to the ongoing war with Ukraine. Trump emphasized that stopping the violence is a humanitarian priority, distinct from economic considerations.

While his original campaign promises included an immediate resolution upon entering office, Trump's advisers now anticipate that peace negotiations could extend over several months. During a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump expressed a burning desire to halt the vast human suffering resulting from the conflict.

He has also laid out a controversial strategy of imposing punitive sanctions on Moscow should they fail to reach a peace agreement and disclosed ongoing efforts to cut nuclear arms, hoping for cooperative moves from Russia and China. Despite setbacks, Trump remains committed to advancing these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

