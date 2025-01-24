Left Menu

Trump Seeks Immediate Meeting with Putin over Ukraine Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a desire for an immediate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's statement came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy informed him of his readiness to negotiate an end to the ongoing war.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention for an immediate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This declaration follows discussions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who conveyed his preparedness to strike a deal aimed at halting the ongoing war.

The urgency of Trump's statement underscores the critical nature of the conflict in Ukraine, with significant implications for international diplomacy. Trump emphasized the importance of this dialogue as a step towards resolving tensions.

The proposed meeting highlights the intricate dynamics between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, with global eyes on the outcome of these high-level negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

