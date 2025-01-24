Left Menu

Trump Establishes Pioneering Crypto Advisory Council

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order to create a cryptocurrency working group. This council aims to develop digital asset policy, collaborate with Congress on cryptocurrency legislation, and manage relationships among financial regulatory agencies, marking a first in U.S. presidential advisory councils.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a groundbreaking cryptocurrency working group, as he fulfilled a campaign promise to be the 'crypto president.'

The advisory council is expected to play a crucial role in advising on digital asset policy, collaborating with Congress to shape cryptocurrency legislation, and establishing Trump's proposed bitcoin reserve.

This initiative marks a unique approach in presidential advisory councils, with a focus solely on cryptocurrencies and coordination with agencies such as the SEC, CFTC, and the Treasury.

